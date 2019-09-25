HELENA - Chronic waste disease has been found in numerous locations throughout Montana. However, Fish, Wildlife and Parks are doing their part to make sure you have all the information you need about the disease.
Tomorrow, Fish, Wildlife and Parks will be offering a chronic waste disease program at Montana Wild in Helena from 6 to 7 p.m.
Game Management Bureau Chief, John Vore will be giving a presentation and demonstrate how hunters can remove their harvested animals lymph nodes so they can test for the disease.
Along with answering questions about what the disease is, where it has been found, and what hunters can do about it.
The program is free of charge and you can click here to find out more information on the disease.