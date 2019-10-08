We are under a Weather Authority Alert until Thursday afternoon to prepare you for what is to come. We are looking at a system from Canada making its way into our area bringing pretty significant changes. For the Southwestern part of the state into Butte we are anticipating the biggest storm so far of the season.
Today we are tracking showers moving in from the western part of the state. As we head into this evening with temperatures dropping we will see the transition to snow. Widespread snowfall is anticipated tonight into tomorrow morning. Many of you will see a messy Wednesday morning commute. I would recommend leaving a little early tomorrow to give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going. The bulk of the snow is set to hit around the Continental Divide, however, those to the west should anticipate at least slushy conditions. If your travel takes you across the passes be aware that the mountains should be accumulating more of the precipitation. Check pass conditions before you set out.
On top of the snowfall we are seeing breezy conditions with gusty winds that don't look to back down too much tomorrow. Of course, by the time the snow is on the ground Wednesday that will lead to the concern for blowing snow. Drivers need to know that reduced visibility is possible. Headlights on and leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you.
By tomorrow afternoon we will expect the Western part of the state to start seeing more scattered snow showers. Late tomorrow night the majority of the system is entirely out of the state. For Thursday we won't rule out the potential for some lingering showers to the east, otherwise we anticipate more sunshine.
Another concern with this system is the cold front it is bringing. Look for a 30 to 40 degree drop in your temperatures from today to tomorrow morning. Most of us were in the 60's yesterday, we are already seeing the impact of cooler temperatures with many cities' daytime highs falling to the 50's. You need to get ready to bundle up tomorrow morning as single digit temperatures will be a possibility. The next few mornings are expected to be the coldest we have seen in quite some time.