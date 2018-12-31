It's no secret that Montanans love their breweries, and a new study says Montana is one of the top states for craft beer fans.
According to a study by C + R Research, Montana ranks second in the nation for the number of breweries in the state per capita. All of that beer has an impact on the state's economy. It comes out to about $549 per person over 21 years old.
That study says the Treasure State is also one of the top 10 craft beer manufacturers in the country. It estimates Montana creates about 60 pints for every adult of legal drinking age.
