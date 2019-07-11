Montana Rail Link Park is officially open after Thursday's ribbon cutting ceremony

MISSOULA- As of Thursday, the Garden City officially has a brand new park for community members and neighbors to enjoy.
This new Montana Rail Link Park is located behind the Southgate Mall, in the Franklin to the Fort and Southgate Triangle Neighborhoods.
This 4.5 acre park has been a project nearly two years in the making. In 2017 the city of Missoula purchased land from the Montana Rail Link, and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and Missoula Parks and Rec turned that open land into the park above.
Neighborhood leaders say this is a win for Missoula, as well local neighbors.
"A new playground for kids, it's always nice to see kids with a new place to go instead of roaming the sidewalks or the streets, and this big nice open area, you can just come over here walk on the trail, walk around, enjoy the sunshine, read a book, it's going to be wonderful having this option here,” said Franklin to the Fort Neighborhood Council, Co-chair, Andrea Dahl.
The park consists of a dog park, a community garden, a playground, a covered shelter, as well as a tennis court.