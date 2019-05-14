Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announces 2020 presidential campaign

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA IN... SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FT. * THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO REACH FLOOD STAGE TUESDAY AROUND NOON. * AT 7.5 FEET THE RIVER FLOODS LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO RISE AND POTENTIALLY CREST OVER 9 FT. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&