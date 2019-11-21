Monfort School students will be working the concession stands at Brawl of the Wild to raise funds for American History trip

BOZEMAN- This year instead of watching the big game, the 8th grade class from Monforton School will be selling hot dogs.
The students are using the game as a chance to fundraise for a big trip.
Profits from the sale of game day treats from the concession stand under Section 111, will go to send the kids to Washington DC, New York City, and Philadelphia as part of their Great American History Tour.
The students say you can only learn so much from a textbook and they’re ready to experience the nation’s capital first hand.
One student, Addison Jones, says she is excited to experience the capital city but is looking forward to Philadelphia so she can taste something different.
“I’m actually looking forward to trying the Philly Cheesesteak, yeah, we have those at school sometimes but they’re probably not even close to the actual ones in Philadelphia,” Jones said.
If you would like to support them, you can find more information here.