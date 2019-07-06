Missoulians remove 250-500 trees for Sheep Mountain recreation

MISSOULA- Early Saturday morning, the Forest Service, Mountain Bike Missoula, and community members grabbed their chainsaws and bikes, and hit the trail.
For nearly ten years now, Mountain Bike Missoula has hosted a “Clearing Day” where community members bike into Sheep Mountain back country and remove anywhere from 250-500 trees so Missoulians and visitors can use the mountain for recreation.
“For Missoula, Sheep Mountain is a gem for us. It’s something that we think of as our backyard backcountry, you can ride or run from your house and be above tree line in a couple of hours, so it’s a pretty special thing. It’s something that doesn’t happen every single year kind of without this,” said Mountain Bike Missoula, executive director, Ben Horan.
Over twenty Missoulians attended the clearing day, and MTB Missoula executives say that without the community members, this event wouldn’t be possible.