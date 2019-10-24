A local Missoula staple has found a new home in the Garden City.
Zootown Arts Community Center cut the ribbon today officially opening their new downtown location.
The "ZACC" is holding a grand opening for their new location Friday and Saturday.
Their new building on Main Street has classrooms, music studios, a gallery, and more. Executive Director Kia Liszak said she’s excited to move into a space that has more room than they have ever had before.
"We've been building these programs for 10 years and we are proud of and are passionate about but we've just never had the space to do it the way we want to do it," Liszak said.
The open house will be from 5-11 both Friday and Saturday, it’ll be a weekend will be full of live music, local art, and fun.