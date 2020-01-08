Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE QUITE VARIABLE WITH PLACES EXPECTED TO HAVE A TRACE TO ONE INCH BY THURSDAY MORNING, BUT UP TO THREE INCHES ARE POSSIBLE UNDER SNOW BANDS. INTENSE SNOW SHOWERS WILL LOWER VISIBILITIES TO ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES DURING THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&