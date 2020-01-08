A shelter which houses survivors of domestic violence and homeless families in Western Montana said they're at capacity.
The Missoula YWCA has vouchers for eight motel rooms for emergency housing for families with children who are experiencing homelessness.
Last month, the organization served 15 additional families to make sure they didn't have to sleep in the cars in the cold.
Right now, there are 11 families on the YWCA wait list for emergency housing.
The organization is in the process of building a larger facility, which will provide services for additional families. However, it won't be completed until early next year.
In the meantime, families could be waiting weeks to find a place to stay.
"When a family with children are homeless in Missoula and they need a place to stay, most likely they will have to be on a waiting list for several weeks," YWCA Communications Coordinator Becky Margolis said. "With this facility we will be able to help them that night."
The YWCA needs to raise $1 million before the end of 2020 to complete the facility.