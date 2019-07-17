POST CREEK - A man died in a collision between a Honda Accord and a utility terrain vehicle on Tuesday afternoon in Lake County.
A release from Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says the wreck was reported at the intersection of West Post Creek Road and Logan Road, northwest of St. Ignatius, around 1:22 PM on July 16.
John Wesley Marshall Gardner, 84, of Charlo, was pronounced dead at the scene as result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Authorities didn't say which vehicle Gardner was driving. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.