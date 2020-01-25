MISSOULA- A 62-year-old Marion man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth.
A release from the Department of Justice says Rene Myron Gardner plead guilty in October after the prosecution said an undercover agent bought meth from him at his house.
According to court documents filed in the case, the prosecution said that in the fall of 2018, an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives bought an ounce of meth from Gardner at his house.
In November of 2018 the agent bought another ounce of meth at Gardner’s house and a sawed-off shotgun from one of Gardner’s co-conspirators’ houses.
Rene Myron Gardner was sentenced to one year and one day with three years of supervised release.