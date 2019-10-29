PHILIPSBURG - The Granite County sheriff's office released the name of a man killed while opening a gate on a hunting trip.
Robert Franklin Driver is listed as the deceased.
The incident happened near route 348 northwest of Philipsburg on Rock Creek Road around 6 AM on Saturday morning.
Officials with the Montana Highway Patrol say a Ford truck stopped at a gate near the intersection of Rock Creek Road and Marshall Creek Road in Philipsburg.
Robert Driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and went to open a gate. That's when the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal, killing the 75-year-old man, according to MHP.
It's unclear if the driver, a 73-year-old man from Philipsburg, will face any charges.
Route 348 was listed as snow-covered on the MDT Road Report around the time of the incident.
Article updated Oct. 29 with release of man's name.