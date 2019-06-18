MISSOULA - A 16-year-old boy who jumped in the Clark Fork River after being suspected of driving a stolen vehicle has died.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says he is a 16-year-old from Sanders County, and the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office will conduct the coroner's investigation.
Spokeswoman Brenda Bassett said around 7:30 AM, reports of a stolen vehicle came into dispatch. An officer pulled the vehicle over and four people were in the car. Three were detained, while the 16-year-old boy allegedly fled and jumped into the river on the 1400 block of East Broadway.
During the ensuing chase and search, he reportedly came to shore and then jumped back into the water, and was pulled out near Ogren Park.
He was under water for an extended period of time, and CPR was performed as he was taken to the hospital, Bassett said.
Names of suspects involved have not yet been released.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office could not confirm their involvement as of 11:30 AM.