The Ravalli County Sheriff's office arrested a 15-year-old male early Friday morning after he allegedly sent late-night texts saying he was going to bring a gun to school.
Another student tipped off authorities about the texts, according to Sheriff Steve Holton:
"The juvenile suspect was taken into custody for the offense of Intimidation and does not pose a threat to students or the Stevensville community. The investigation has shown that the juvenile in custody is the sole suspect in the incident and there is no reason to believe anyone else is involved.
Sheriff Holton credited the quick phone calls to law enforcement, and thanked the people responsible for bringing the messages to the attention of adults. Holton said, "This is not the first incident in Ravalli County where our kids do the right thing by letting authorities know when a threat is realized. Over and over again, our kids and our school districts show us they are invested in their safety and the safety of our schools by bringing the information forward to be investigated before a tragedy occurs."
Earlier this morning, the Mayor of Stevensville also issued this statement:
“Late Thursday night, December 13, Ravalli County law enforcement received information concerning a possible threat to the Stevensville School District, a single individual being the suspect. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office took the threat information and immediately began an investigation collaborating with the Stevensville Police Department.
An arrest was made by the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office in the early morning hours of December 14th. School officials are aware of the matter and have been in contact with police throughout the night. No further information is available about the suspect at this time.
In response to the event, the following information is available:
• Law enforcement will be at the school throughout the day on Friday, December 14.
• Students and parents should feel free to contact law enforcement and school administration if they have questions or concerns.”