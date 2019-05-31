STEVENSVILLE - Police say they arrested a 17-year-old after a school threat against Stevensville High School on Friday.
Stevensville Police Chief James Marble said in a post that the student allegedly threatened to harm others on Friday, May 31, and acted alone.
"The information I can divulge is very limited," Marble says:
An alleged threat to harm students at the high school was made by a 17 year old juvenile today. After a thorough investigation, the student was arrested. It was determined that the student acted alone. If there are any questions or concerns, please contact me. The information I can divulge is very limited. Thank you.