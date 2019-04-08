WWII plane from Missoula heading back to Normandy

MISSOULA- Volunteers are working hard to get a former firefighting plane ready to travel to France for the 75th anniversary of D-day.
The 75-year-old WWII area Dakota DC-3 known as Miss Montana hasn't flown since it landed in Missoula in 2001.
But that won’t stop volunteers from getting her back in the air.
The Missoulian reports it has been given two like-new engines, hydraulics and a fuel system.
New propellers will be installed soon.
So get ready for the Miss Montana to be soaring over the Treasure State very soon.
Miss Montana is scheduled to participate in a reenactment of D-day, including dropping jumpers from Montana.
According to a flight calculator, it takes nearly 10 hours to fly nonstop from Missoula, Montana to Normandy, France.
After the long trip, Miss Montana will continue on to Germany for an event marking the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift.