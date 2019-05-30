LOLO - Multiple injuries were reported in a collision between two vehicles on Highway 93 between Lolo and Missoula on Thursday afternoon.
Sgt. Sean Finley with the Montana Highway Patrol says a Chevy pickup and Dodge Durango were involved in the crash around 2:40 PM.
He says the Chevy pickup was headed northbound and trying to turn left onto Cochise Drive, and collided with a southbound vehicle.
A 92-year-old woman was driving the Chevy, he says. An adult woman and four children between the ages of 2-6 were in the Dodge Durango.
Multiple people were taken to the hospital. The 92-year-old woman was extracted from the pickup and is reported to be critically injured.
Finley says the wreck could have been worse if the occupants had not been wearing seatbelts.
Traffic was delayed temporarily, but the incident was marked cleared by 3:50 PM.
Story updated 4:10 PM with corrected information from MHP.