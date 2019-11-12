Montana's public lands offer a variety of outdoor activities from fishing to mountain climbing. It’s no secret that the Treasure State is unlike anywhere else.
Tuesday, world renowned mountain climber, Conrad Anker shared the importance of Montana’s great outdoors to avid climbers.
Anker is a super star in the climbing community and Tuesday he advocated for climbers' access to public lands.
It was standing room only in the university theater as Anker told stories of his many climbing adventures, including an expedition to the top of Mount Everest.
But he says he would have never gotten the chance to practice climbing growing up if it weren't for public lands.
"Many the climbs people have developed their skills on are on national forest service land,” Anker said.
Anker’s presentation was put together by the National Museum of Forest Service History.