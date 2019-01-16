Workers petitioning Providence St. Patrick for switching from local roaster to Starbucks
MISSOULA – Workers are petitioning Providence St. Patrick over a caffeinated controversy.
News broke this week that Providence St. Patrick, one of the largest employers in the area, will no longer offer locally roasted coffee at its Grounds and Grain cafe inside the hospital building on West Broadway.
Grounds and Grain is reportedly switching from Black Coffee Roasting Co.'s organic, locally roasted coffee to Starbucks bulk beans as a cost-savings measure, according to employees.
Hospital employees are now protesting. A new online petition is asking Providence to restore the local vendor.
Petition founder Michael Godwin says he works 10-hour shifts in the vascular technician department. He relies on his morning 20-ounce Americano to get through the day, and prefers Black Coffee's espresso beans.
“We already have a Starbucks option in our main cafeteria," he says. "Essentially it takes our choice away from what we want to buy. It’s more of a ‘don’t fix it because it’s not broken’ issue.
Godwin points out that employees do not get a discount at the hospital’s coffee shop, and profits from the coffee sales go to the hospital.
Black Coffee Roasting Co. isn’t initiating the complaints, Godwin emphasizes. He wants Providence to pay attention to its hundreds of Missoula employees.
“We don’t want to come across as a ‘We Hate Starbucks’ campaign either,” Godwin says. “We just want to be a local voice that supports local businesses.”
He predicts that the coffee shop will lose business as result of the change, and the lost profits will outweigh the savings of switching to a cheaper bulk coffee supplier.
"And keep it local. It was local vendors that made this a successful coffee shop,” he says.
The hospital administration responded to employees’ complaints with the following statement, which Godwin provided to ABC FOX Montana:
“As part of a large System there are many decisions that get made, such as this one, where we aren’t part of the decision making process. I realize that many decisions, whether changing from Coke to Pepsi or changing coffee vendors aren’t necessarily popular. As the messenger all I can really do is to try to explain the rationale. The intent is to identify cost savings in order to support our primary purpose of providing care to patients. While we may not like it I’m personally thankful when they are decisions that don’t impact the services we provide to patients. In this case I have to assume there was significant savings that benefit the System as a whole and in turn the communities in which we provide care.”
Godwin says he doesn't know if his petition will be successful, but he hopes it gets some attention from the hospital's Seattle-based ownership.