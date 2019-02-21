In an effort to stop the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women, tribal communities are working with local law enforcement to combat the issue.
A meeting held Wednesday night in Arlee laid out the plan for a grassroots effort to halt future tragedies.
CSKT council member, Charmel Gillin, said they are working to find people who will form an organization to raise awareness on the issue.
These people would potentially lead school workshops, self-defense training, and other community events.
Gillin said the overall goal is to make MMIW investigations and searches more effective.
"We are looking for a way to identify what are some of the gaps that currently exist that the Confederate Salish and Kootenai Tribe can support in filling those gaps so that we can have a more cohesive approach to any individual who goes missing in our region,” explained Gillin.
Gillin said this group will officially form after they have a better understanding of what will be most effective.
If you want to help combat this crisis, please reach out to the CSKT council for more information.