MISSOULA - An alert from campus police says a woman reported being grabbed by a strange man while she was walking from her car to her house on Sixth Street East.
From the PD:
Missoula PD and UMPD have received a report of an incident which occurred late last night in a residential area near the UM campus. A female reported walking from her vehicle to her residence at approximately 11:00 p.m. when an unidentified male “jumped from the bushes and attempted to grab her arm.” The victim began screaming and the suspect ran away. He is described as a white male, 5’9”-6'0, 200 pounds, wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. A report was made to MPD immediately after the incident and UMPD was alerted this morning. Police responding to the area were unable to locate a person matching the description provided by the victim.
This incident occurred in the 600 block of 6th Street East, which is within the UMPD expanded patrol jurisdiction. Because of the proximity to campus, this alert is to inform you of the incident and ask that you contact UMPD by calling 243-6131 if you have any information related to this matter.