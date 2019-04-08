MISSOULA - Police are investigating after a 46-year-old woman was found dead on Sunday night on East Broadway.
Police Sgt. Travis Welsh says the body was reported found at 6:55 PM on April 7 in an interstate access tunnel at the Van Buren exit on I-90.
The death is currently being investigated as a homicide.
University of Montana campus police issued an alert for students since the area is close to the pedestrian bridge leading to campus.
The woman was not a student or employee of UM, university officials say.