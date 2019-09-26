Fatal crash

MISSOULA - A 19-year-old Missoula woman is dead after a crash on I-90 Wednesday. 

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened just after 5:20 PM Wednesday, east of Missoula. 

The woman was driving a Ford Bronco westbound on I-90 when she reportedly went off the right side of the road. MHP said the vehicle was airborne, went over the on-ramp, struck a tree and caught fire. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. The woman's name has not been released. 

The crash is the 145th roadway fatality in the state this year. 

Tags

News For You