MISSOULA - A 19-year-old Missoula woman is dead after a crash on I-90 Wednesday.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened just after 5:20 PM Wednesday, east of Missoula.
The woman was driving a Ford Bronco westbound on I-90 when she reportedly went off the right side of the road. MHP said the vehicle was airborne, went over the on-ramp, struck a tree and caught fire.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. The woman's name has not been released.
The crash is the 145th roadway fatality in the state this year.