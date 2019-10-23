As below average temperatures are expected to hit Western Montana in a matter of days, the city of Missoula is announcing a winter shelter plan for those in needs.
It's a plan that's been in the works for a year, after an emergency shelter was put together last minute, last year.
The goal is to prevent an increase in emergency room visits, arrests and cold-weather related injuries or deaths.
"When it gets extremely cold, if there's nowhere else to go, [the people without homes are] going to end up at the emergency room just looking for a sandwich and to be warm," Amy Allison Thompson said.
Thompson runs the Poverello Center, the city's homeless shelter. Wednesday morning at a Missoula City Council committee meeting, she presented the winter shelter plan.
"Because the shelter was thrown together last minute last year, this was a challenge. This year staffing will all be managed by the Poverello center and our staff are well trained and adept at serving this population," Thompson said.
Last winter the Salvation Army stepped up and ran an emergency winter shelter. This year, the Poverello center and the Salvation Army will combine forces from the get-go.
"Because the Poverello center will be the single entity operating both locations, we will be effective and efficient in utilities in both spaces," Thompson said.
From November first to March 31st, the winter shelter will be operated out of the Salvation Army, but the Poverello staff will run it. The biggest change is if a person is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, they can now stay at the shelter.
"Just come as you are as long as your behavior is acceptable," Thompson said.
While people will be housed in both the Poverello and the Salvation Army buildings, it's up to the staff to determine where they'll sleep. It depends on each person's specific needs. Salvation Army employees say their teamwork can better serve the homeless.
"Last year we had some folks with special needs and sometimes the salvation army wasn't the best place to be," Josh Boyd the Salvation Army Captain said.
The organizations hope this year's plan will better serve the community and keep people safe in Montana's harshest months.