Winter Market officials are happy to keep weekend shoppers warm

MISSOULA- The extreme weather elements aren’t keeping everyone cozy at home.
This weekend Missoulians are partaking in their Saturday ritual of Winter Market shopping despite being one of the coldest weekends of the year.
Located inside the Missoula Senior Center, market workers said they are thankful that their products and customers don’t have to endure the outside weather.
"We don’t have to worry about that winter blizzard outside, and of course all of our products are staying warm and wonderful along with the customers. We are enjoying this Winter Market inside the senior center,” said Earth Oven Bread baker, Dawn Vannice.
Workers say the weather hasn't slowed down market business, and they are happy to see customers come in and enjoy warming up at the market.