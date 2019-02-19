Win a Bike for Mike to benefit man injured in logging accident

The Missoula community is raising money to help a man rebuild his life after a logging accident, and there's a chance to win a motorcycle in the process.
Last summer, independent contractor Mike Manhardt was working as a logger when a tree fell at the wrong time. It damaged several of the vertebrae in his neck, and he was flown to St. Pat's in Missoula to begin his fight back to health. Manhardt's friends say he's an incomplete paraplegic. He can move his hands and upper body, and has some feeling in parts of his legs.
His friends wanted to help him pay his bills, and came up with an idea: Win a Bike for Mike. Western Cider owner Jon Clarenbach says a custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle will be raffled off during the event, and he's looking forward to seeing the community come together for his friend.
"It's been really inspiring," Clarenbach said. "You see someone having a traumatic injury happen to them, but is able to see what his future could be like, and maintains this positive yet a real attitude."
Clarenbach says Manhardt has been in a rehabilitation program at Craig Hospital in Denver, but is flying into Missoula to be at the event. Manhardt will pick the winning raffle ticket for the motorcycle. The proceeds will be used to pay his medical bills and help him get a van he can drive while in his wheelchair.
Win a Bike for Mike is happening on Tuesday, February 19 at 5 p.m. at Western Cider in Missoula. Clarenbach says Number 8 Wire Motorcycles, who did the work on the bike, will deliver it anywhere within a 300 mile radius of Missoula. Raffle tickets are $50, and are available here until noon Tuesday or at Western Cider until the event begins. Interested participants don't have to be at the event to win.