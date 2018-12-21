Driving on slicks roads in a car or pickup is difficult enough, but try driving a 70 foot semi-truck during winter conditions.
With safety in mind, Wilson Logistics trucking company requires its drivers to undergo winter weather and chain training each year.
"We talk a lot about spatial awareness in big trucks and the reason being is because we are out there with the four wheelers and we want to make sure we have enough space and with the spatial awareness we know what's around our vehicle," explained Safety and Training Manager, Shannon Crist.
Crist said other cars on the road are a huge concern, especially on highways.
No matter what time of year, semi drivers can use your help staying safe on the roads.
Driver, Alfred Latham, emphasized if you're looking to pass a semi it's important to stay out of their blind spots.
"Pass the tractor-trailer as quickly but as safely as possible. Wait until you see the front end of the grill in your mirror and then come over," explained Latham.
But how is Wilson Logistics helping keep Treasure State roads safe this winter?
One of the safety exercises drivers can do is this simulator where you practice shifting gear during snowy conditions on the mountain.
This hi-tech simulator shows drivers realistic road conditions, showing them what it’s like to drive a semi down steep grades in a snow storm.
It's all an effort to educate their drivers, but more importantly to keep them safe.
If a driver is concerned with road conditions before hitting the road, the company has fleet managers who track weather in real time, a watchful eye from the sky during winter.
“We have capability to see where every truck is on the map and can match it up to where they are at as far as the weather goes,” said Director of Fleet Operations, Skip Wilson.
A team effort to keep people on the road and their drivers safe.