Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING. THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELLED. * TEMPERATURES...AS LOW AS 18. * VISIBILITIES...ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...LIMITED VISIBILITIES WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY DIFFICULT. SCATTERED FROST AND BLACK ICE COULD ALSO DEVELOP ON ROADWAYS AND SIDEWALKS MAKING FOR SLICK CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. ALSO, BE ALERT FOR FROST ON BRIDGE DECKS CAUSING SLIPPERY ROADS. &&