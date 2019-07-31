Wildfire Adapted Missoula learning lab shows how to protect your home

Tonight the Lolo National Forest hosted their third and final Wildfire Adapted Missoula learning lab for the summer.
Wildfire Adapted Missoula is a wide topic that covers three main points: protecting homes from fires cross boundary communication by land owners, and the reintroduction of fire to our forests.
Wednesday’s meeting was mainly focused on that first point, of how you can ensure your house will be safe in a wild fire.
A small crowed filled station one tonight as locals came in to learn about the Wildfire Adapted Missoula project.
"Let’s talk about what fire would get to be a large fire," Missoula District Ranger Jen Hensiek said.
The very visual presentation showed what could happen during a wild fire.
"See how this home ignites it isn’t from the radiant energy all we are doing is spraying fire embers on this house,” Fire Management Professor Colin Hardy said. “We begin to see landscaping burn and getting a couple little smokey fires in the gutters."
Experts also wanted to show the effectiveness of prescribed burns
"If we thin and bur we can maintain that for at least ten years," Hardy said.
And let homeowners know what resources are available to them
" we have our state partners here tonight to help talk how they can help you get some work done on your private lands," Hensiek said.
While this was the last learning lab of the summer, all information shared tonight can be found on the Missoula county website.