Wildfire Adapted Missoula learning lab shows how to protect your home

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS EXPECTED AROUND 0330Z OR 9:30 PM IN THE VICINITY OF THE AIR PORT.

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HAS ISSUED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT, FOR MIA HOFFMAN-CLUCHEY. MIA IS A 24-YEAR-OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5-FEET 2-INCHES, 120 POUNDS, WITH HAZEL EYES AND BROWN HAIR. MIA WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A RED STRAPLESS TOP WITH SLEEVES AND SHORT BLACK SHORTS. MIA HAS A TATTOO ON HER LEFT RIB CAGE WITH THE SCRIPT "IF LOVE COULD HAVE SAVED YOU, YOU WOULD HAVE LIVED FOREVER." MIA WAS LAST SEEN JULY 30TH, 2019, AT NOON, AND LAST HEARD FROM AT 8 PM ON THE SAME DAY. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT BELIEVES MIA MAY BE TRAVELING IN THE GLACIER NATIONAL PARK AREA WITH AN OLDER MALE, UNKNOWN RACE, TALL, SLIGHTLY OVERWEIGHT, GRAY HAIR (POSSIBLY IN A PONYTAIL) WITH A BRAIDED GRAY BEARD, AND WEARING A BRIGHT ORANGE T-SHIRT. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT BELIEVES MIA IS POSSIBLY BEING HELD AGAINST HER WILL. THERE IS NO VEHICLE DESCRIPTION. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON MIA'S WHEREABOUTS, PLEASE CALL MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 5 5 2 6 3 0 0, OR DIAL 9 1 1.