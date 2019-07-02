Wild horse adoptions in Hamilton are back on

On June 20th the Bureau of Land Management was forced to postpone their wild horse and burro adoption event after two horses died.
Blood samples were taken from the dead animals, and the remaining horses were quarantined. Nearly two weeks later the test results showed Colitis and Endotoxemia, both non contagious diseases.
On Tuesday trailers pulled up to the Ravalli County Fairgrounds and families gathered, excited to finally get their horses or burros.
"I’d wake up every morning and wonder am I going to get my donkey today?" Borro adopter, Nevaeh Bechtold said.
Nevaeh Bechtold and her friend Ava Slatten patently waited in the rain as their families finished the paper work, knowing today is the day.
"Then I woke up like yes! I finally get to get her" Ava Slatten said.
But these girls weren't the only ones who had to wait.
After two horses died all adoptions were postponed and the horses were tested to see what caused their deaths.
"The results came back that it was severe Colitis and Endotoxemia" BLM Range Technician Natalie Lirette said.
Colitis, also known as Colic, can be caused by stress stemming from a change in environment, feeding, or water.
"And then Endotoxemia is a disruptor of the gut and that is the unknown cause and why we tested for salmonella to make sure it wasn’t contagious and like I said those cultures came back negative" Lirette said.
Since the two horses passed, the rest have remained healthy so now it’s time to go home with their new owners.
"Finally see what it’s like to train a horse" Slatten said.
"I’ve always wanted to know what it’s like to train a horse because I’ve been riding forever" Bechtold said.
Adoptions reopened on Monday where 54 horses were picked up. Tuesday they are expecting to adopt out 30 to 40 more horses.
If you are interested in adopting a horse yourself Hamilton's next adoption event and training clinic has been rescheduled for the 3rd weekend in August.