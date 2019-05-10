Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA. * FROM TUESDAY MORNING, MAY 14TH, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK WILL CAUSE INCREASED SNOW MELT, LEADING TO RISING RIVER LEVELS. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO REACH ABOVE THE FLOOD STAGE OF 7.5 FEET ON TUESDAY. * ANTICIPATE MINOR STREET FLOODING AND WIDESPREAD STANDING WATER FOR RESIDENCES ALONG KEHRWALD DRIVE AND AT THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET IN MISSOULA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&