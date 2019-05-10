MISSOULA - The Missoula City-County Health Department has confirmed 92 cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, as of 1 PM Friday.
Supervisor of the Infectious Disease Office Cindy Farr says of those 92 confirmed cases, the majority of the children infected had previously been vaccinated.
“We’re still trying to investigate some of those cases," Farr said Friday. "I can tell you the majority of them have been vaccinated kids. We have at least some that have been unvaccinated, but the majority of them definitely have been vaccinated."
Farr said 16 schools across Missoula County confirmed cases of the highly contagious disease.
Health officials believe 1,500 to 2,000 people may have been exposed.
To help manage the outbreak, the Missoula City-County Health Department is looking to hire 4-6 temporary nurses.
For symptoms and additional information from the health department click here.