MISSOULA - School administrators at Target Range say they have one confirmed case of whooping cough, a highly contagious disease.
Target Range Superintendent Corey Austin says the school is following protocol to see if other students may be affected.
An alert went out to Target Range parents saying that the county health department will be in touch with all fourth grade and kindergarten students' families.
Cindy Farr with the Missoula County Health Department confirms that they are investigating one case, and says whooping cough has been going around all summer and health officials expected that it might be an issue once school started.
The best protection against pertussis is staying up to date on immunizations. Pertussis can be very dangerous for young babies and immune-compromised adults.