The Arlee School District in Lake County says it's confirmed one case of whooping cough in the kindergarten, following a wave of more than 100 confirmed pertusses cases sweeping through neighboring Missoula County.
From Arlee Schools:
Attention families: We have a confirmed case of whooping cough in the kindergarten. The tribal health nurse is aware and is taking necessary precautions. The student has been treated. On Monday the Tribal Health nurse will be available at the school for any questions. Please watch your children for any whooping cough symptoms.
Click here for more information about the warning signs of pertussis. The county urges high-risk people, including pregnant women, immune-compromised individuals and babies younger than a year, to see a doctor and protect themselves against the disease as soon as possible.