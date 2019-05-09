The number of pertussis cases in Missoula and surrounding areas grows by more than 30.
The Missoula City-County Health Department reported on Thursday that 89 cases of the highly contagious disease have been confirmed.
That number is up from 57 just Wednesday.
The health department is working closely with schools in the Missoula, Lolo and Frenchtown areas, with confirmed cases in more than a dozen different schools.
Officials are currently contacting anyone, who may have had close contact with someone with whooping cough.
If you have not been contacted by the health department, you are in the clear.
For a full list of symptoms, click here.