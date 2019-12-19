MISSOULA - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is investigating a white-tailed deer that was killed and left near Upper Rock Creek east of Missoula.
The poached buck was discovered near Rock Creek Road and US Forest Service Grizzly Campground. FWP says they think the deer was killed on Tuesday morning.
FWP says the deer's carcass was left to rot but the antlers were removed.
FWP is offering up to $1,000 in reward qualifying anyone who comes forward with incriminating information regarding the deer. Call FWP at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).