Where you can recycle your Christmas tree for free in Missoula

MISSOULA - Residents can recycle holiday trees for free from December 26 to January 15, and also donate to plant new trees in Missoula.
Parks and Recreation, the Street Maintenance Division and Garden City compost have teamed up to provide Christmas tree recycling for residents in the garden city.
You can drop your Christmas tree for recycling at Playfair Park, McCormick Park, and Fort Missoula Regional Park and it will be disposed of properly.
Residents can also recycle their Christmas tree for free at Garden City Compost, located at 1125 Clark Fork Lane, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yard waste, garbage, tree stands or decorations will not be accepted. The City of Missoula asks that people do not use Parks drop off sites after January 15.