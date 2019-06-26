MISSOULA- A program to help hungry kids in the summer is getting a boost from the state.
Governor Bullock and First Lady Bullock announced that with school out for summer, 15 statewide organizations would receive $50,000 through grants to help with the cost of local summer food service program for kids.
Of these 15 organizations, the Missoula Food Bank was chosen. The food bank serves Missoula, Lolo, Frenchtown, and Alberton throughout the summer months.
The Missoula Food Bank partners with several local groups to offer breakfast, lunch and dinner along with activities for kids throughout the area. Click here for a list of summertime meal programs.
Food Bank Executive Director Aaron Brock says receiving this grant money helps hungry kids.
"This particular grant from No Kid Hungry lets us staff up in a way that makes this program work during a summer period of high need, and so yes, without this we'd be looking elsewhere to see if we can make it happen,” Brock said.
Right now the Missoula Food Bank is seeking baby food donations as well as financial donations and you can drop those off at the food bank itself.
According to a report from the national non-profit, Share Our Strength, children who experience summer learning loss due to poor nutrition will cost their school over $1,500 in re-teaching skills from the previous year.
