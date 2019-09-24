When should kids be able to stay home alone?

MISSOULA - Life can be busy and if you're a parent that might have had to run to the store quickly or had a prior commitment come up, you also might have thought about leaving your child home alone.
But what age is best and how do you know if they are ready?
Some people in the community said the start of the teenage years is a good idea.
"I would say probably if they don't have a brother or sister who's older with them, that they should be at least 13 or 14 years old before they stay at home alone," said Brandon Ricker, Missoula community member and father of a 5-year-old.
Others said it really depends on the situation and the child's maturity.
"I was kind of in a big family so I was left home alone probably around 10 to 12 years old I'd say, around the time when you can make food for yourself was my parents' gauge," said Clayton Clostio, Missoula community member.
The Polson Police Department posted some tips on Facebook to help parents make the final decision. Officials said to consider the following-
- Can they be trusted to go straight home after school or after playing at a neighbor's house?
- Can they easily use the phone, locks and kitchen appliances?
- Follow rules and instructions well?
- Handle unexpected situations without panicking?
- Stay home alone without being afraid?
- Say their full name, address, and phone number?
Officials also said if parents do decide to start letting their child stay home alone, there are some tips to help ease stress and protect the child when an adult isn't around.
- Stay in touch, call or text your child periodically to check in
- Keep kids connected, keep important phone numbers by the phone like parents' work and cell phones or the phone number of a trusted neighbor.
- Practice what to do in an emergency like who to call or when it is appropriate to call 911
- Set firm rules, don't answer the door for strangers or only answer the phone if it is a parent or relative.
Also if you are considering letting your child stay home alone, discuss it with them or role play different scenarios to prepare them for anything that might happen.