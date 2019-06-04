MISSOULA – The Dragon Hollow Playground’s re-opening has been postponed due to some unforeseen planning issues and inclement weather.
The public can expect Dragon Hollow to re-open during the second week of July with many upgrades, including a lot to make access for those with disabilities easier. Some renovations include a rubberized pathway to make getting around in wheel chairs easier, a wheel chair accessible merry go round, and a cocoon for children on the autism spectrum to relax in.
Volunteers and crews have worked to clear the wood chips from the playground but because of wet and muddy conditions, they had to postpone the cement pouring. In addition, the crew that will work to rubberize the playground is flying in to Missoula to do so, and because the cement pouring was pushed back, so was the flight.
“It’s taking a little longer but I think people will really appreciate what we have to offer now,” said Bill Johnston, Dragon Hollow on-site captain.
Right now volunteers are working on painting and other tasks at the playground. The carousel is asking parents to observe all closure signs for the safety of their children and wants to remind everyone that the carousel is still open.
“If people are used to the Dragon Hollow, they’ll certainly recognize it but there’s a lot of new things here,” said Johnston.