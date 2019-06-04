Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MYKENZIE GEORGE. SHE IS A WHITE 15 YEAR OLD FEMALE JUVENILE, BELIEVED TO BE SUICIDAL AND REQUIRING MEDICATION FOR DEPRESSION. MYKENZIE WAS LAST SEEN AT 11 P.M. ON JUNE 3, 2019 IN MISSOULA WEARING AN ITALIAN FLAG T-SHIRT AND GREY LEGGINGS. SHE IS POSSIBLY ENROUTE TO KELLOGG, IDAHO. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT MISSOULA POLICE AT 406 552 6300.