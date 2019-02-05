Missoula's Westside Park is getting an update, and plan designers are asking for community feedback on a new master plan.
The City of Missoula and the Missoula County Public School District are teaming up to revamp the park. Plan designers say the renovations will be funded by a combination of city impact fees, private donations, grants and various fundraising efforts.
Plan designers say their goals include making more room for sports, adding a picnic area, changing the layout of paths and protecting the park's trees. The park is next to Lowell Elementary School, and designers want to separate the elementary school playground from the preschool one, which will allow the community to use that playground during school hours. City park and trail design and development coordinator Nathan McLeod is hoping for a lot of community feedback on the project.
"We don't want to just present a plan and say this is what you get," McLeod said. "We want to get input and find out what people really want, especially the people who use the park the most."
McLeod says once they get that input, the design team will fine-tune the plan to reflect the comments. He says the next steps are to fundraise for the project and to set a start date for construction.
The online comment form will remain open until February 19. Anyone interested in serving on a fundraising team can express their interest on the form. More information about the plan is available here.