Western Montana road conditions

The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting wet and icy driving conditions in Western Montana, with the exception of Roger's Pass where conditions are severe and MDT says do not use that route unless it is an emergency.
If you are headed east there are roads covered in snow especially on McDonald pass just west of Helena.
If you are heading north, authorities are warning of high winds knocking down trees and power line along the east shore of Flat Head Lake, and they are encouraging local traffic only in the area.
Then to the west, multiple car crashes near Superior are slowing traffic in both east and west bound lanes of I-90.
