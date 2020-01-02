MISSOULA - A Western Montana man is charged with multiple counts of assault and animal cruelty.
Justin Leon Field, 30, was booked in the Missoula County Detention Center on December 31.
According to court documents a woman told a Missoula County deputy that Field abused her and animals at a residence in Huson.
The woman told the deputy Field threatened to break her arm, pulled her hair, and threw her into a tinder box, among other ongoing incidents.
Court documents go on to say the woman showed the deputy video of Field repeatedly hitting a dog he had cornered in a fenced in area. She also told the deputy that about six weeks ago Field beat a dog with a cowboy boot until it defecated and almost quit moving after the animal urinated on the bedroom floor.
Field was expected to appear in Missoula County Justice Court on Thursday afternoon.
Social media and video accounts online seem to indicate Field is an avid hunter who runs outdoor/hunting related Facebook and Vimeo pages. Many of the posts indicate he owns hound dogs.