MISSOULA - After a searing-hot tiebreaker, a winner was crowned for the the Western Montana Fair's inaugural Chile Pepper Eating Contest.

Eight brave men and women bellied up to the table to take on the contest hosted by Missoula County Extension.

“I’m looking forward to eating some hot peppers. Anywhere I go I eat spicy food,” Contestant Randolph Chitwood said before things kicked off.

Thursday’s contest had five rounds, with each pepper getting a little bit hotter on the Scoville Heat Scale.

“Today we are starting out with a Hungarian Hot Wax,” Organizer and contestant Kaley Hensel said, “It's a 5,000 to 10,000 [Scoville units] so it’s actually quite mild.”

Next came the Serrano at 10,000 to 30,000 SHU. Round three was the Ring of Fire Cayenne with 70,000 to 85,000 SHU. Round four was the Orange Spice Jalapeno and for the fifth and final round, coming in at 100,000 Scoville Units, was the Big Thai.

But that number didn’t scare anyone away - and some contests were hoping for even hotter peppers.

“There are no Carolina Reapers today unfortunately,” Chitwood said.

“You can have water, but if you drink milk, it's over for you,” Organizer Sandy Perrin said.

With peppers laid out in front of them the rules were read out loud.

"You get one minute per round to eat your pepper. The first one, it's kinda big, but as you can see they get smaller and hotter," Perrin said.

The first pepper took a few bites but after that some contestants were eating peppers whole. A few rounds in and the tissues came out as contestants had to wipe their eyes and blow their nose with beads of sweat on their brow.

After round five, six pepper lovers were left standing. The tie breaker, who can eat the most Ring of Fires and Big Thais in 30 seconds.

The winner, Matthew Pfaff, finished off nine Rings of Fire and four Big Thai. After that, all he wanted is a glass of milk.

“I will probably eat some dairy and relax and just wait for the aftermath tomorrow,” Pfaff said.

Pfaff won a pepper trophy - and the losers also got to drink a glass of milk to soothe the burn.

All the peppers eaten in the contest were grown in Missoula as a part of the Extension Office's promotion of local agriculture and foods at the fair.