Western Montana Fair adding more security, going green

The 2019 Western Montana Fair kicked off Wednesday morning with a ribbon cutting to the newly renovated commercial building.
"You'll see newly minted, renovated, restored building with ADA accessible elevators," Missoula County Commissioner David Strohmaier said.
Fair organizers are anticipating 80,000 visitors during the five day event. For the first time ever, the fair is going green.
"The fair generated 60 tons of trash last year. We are offering recycling and composting at the fair," Western Montana Fair production manager Tom Aldrich said.
In order to keep visitors safe, the fair is also beefing up security.
"A significant portion of local law enforcement are on the fairgrounds 24/7, that's the county sheriff's, city police and private security," Aldrich said.
After an 11-year-old girl fell from a carnival ride last year, the fair made some changes.
"We also have hired a ride inspector, it's a third party ride inspector," Aldrich said.
Fair organizers say to come hungry, because the more a person eats at the fair, the more they give back to the community.
Over 80 percent of all fair food profits supports local non-profits. A Carousel for Missoula is one of those non-profits that partnered up with Baskin Robbins so proceeds go towards fixing the carousel.
The fair is open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. from August 7-11