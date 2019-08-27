Western Montana Community Center celebrates 20 years

Located in the heart of downtown the Western Montana Community Center has been an open and welcoming space for members of the LGBTQ community for the last 20 years.
"Sometime in a marginalized group like the LGBT, sometimes it hard to find your community, and that’s what we are here for" Operations Administrator Andy Nelson said.
Even though Andy Nelson now works at the center, he remembers his first time walking through their door.
"Personally the center was one of the first places I went to find my own community,” Nelson said. “When I came out in college this is where I met people through the center."
And they can help you find what you need in multiple ways
"We have a men’s group a women’s group a transgender group. We also hold events throughout the year,” Nelson said. “We have a holiday soiree in December, queer-giving in November, that’s a free potluck for folks on thanks giving."
They even have a library that holds the largest collection of LGBT literature in the state.
"We have classics like the band played on lots of stuff lots of gay authors" Nelson said.
Whether you need to find a book, a group, or just someone to talk to the center is here for you
"We are an open and affirming place for people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and allies, people who support the rainbow community,” Nelson said.