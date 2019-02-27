Wednesday night Weather Authority Alert update

MISSOULA-While there have only been a few road incidents today throughout western Montana, the road accidents are what are of concern.
Earlier Wednesday evening there was a 3 vehicle crash on Highway 93 near St. Ignatius.
The crash included a school bus carrying one adult and eight children, a dump truck, and a car.
All nine passengers in the bus were transported to the hospital with non- life threatening injuries and the other two drivers remained unharmed.
Montana Highway Patrol says the crash is still under investigation, but is believed to be weather related.
Wednesday night western Montana is seeing anywhere from 1-4 inches of new snow fall which means snow covered and icy roads through the rest of the week.
South western Montana is not currently experiencing high winds, but is seeing heavy reduced visibility due to snow blowing and drifting.
Ravalli County issued an essential travel only alert Wednesday night for travelers to stay at home and off the roads.
For anyone looking for weather condition updates head here, to the Montana Department of Transportation.
We will continue to bring weather updates and coverage throughout the remainder of this Weather Authority Alert.