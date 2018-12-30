Our Weather Authority team is declaring a WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT through Monday morning,
Our forecasters are tracking significant snowfall, high winds and dramatic temperature drops.
Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through Monday morning for Missoula, Butte and Kalispell and through late Sunday evening for Bozeman.
Heavy snow, high winds and blowing snow will make travel difficult. Be prepared to take it slow.
Missoula
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, most likely between 5pm and 9pm this evening. Breezy northeast winds will develop, producing areas of drifting snow.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Kalispell
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to three inches. Temperatures will fall dramatically this evening, leading to icy roadways.
* WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will cause reduced visibility at times.
Butte
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST MONDAY
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow, especially along Highway 12 between Garrison Junction and MacDonald Pass. Temperatures will fall dramatically this evening, leading to icy roadways.
* WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 8 PM MST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Bozeman
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING
* WHAT...Periods of snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains.
* WHERE...Gallatin, Beaverhead and Madison.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on icy and snow covered roads, with falling temperatures. Visibility will fall below one half mile at times, with areas of blowing snow.