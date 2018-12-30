Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW WITH AN ADDITIONAL ONE INCH OVERNIGHT. ICY AND SNOW COVERED ROADS WILL BE THE MAIN CONCERN. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... &&