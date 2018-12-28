Our Weather Authority team is declaring a WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT through Sunday evening.
Our forecasters are tracking significant snowfall for several areas across the western, central, and northern parts of the state.
A winter storm watch goes into effect late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon bringing moderate to heavy snowfall.
Mountain passes are going to be messy throughout the weekend -prepare for winter weather driving if you are traveling.
The heavy snow will be great for ski resorts, but not so safe for traveling so please take it slow and get ready for snowy and icy roads.
The bulk of the snow will fall Saturday night and into Sunday.
