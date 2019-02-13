Western Montana remains in a Weather Authority Alert as snow and winter weather will continue to impact the region. We're seeing multiple reports of accidents on highways and I-90 on snowy roads.
Beaverhead-Madison-Gallatin:
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Above 6000-ft elevation, total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Between 4500-ft and 6000-ft elevation, 2 to 5 inches are possible, and below 4500-ft elevation, up to 2 inches of snow is expected. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph causing brief periods of near-blizzard conditions.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Kootenai/Cabinet Region:
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches expected.
* WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Lower Clark Fork Region:
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches expected.
* WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Northern Clearwater Mountains - Southern Clearwater Mountains:
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Light snow and slick roads through early afternoon. Then heavy snow developing this evening. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 21 inches expected.
* WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
West Glacier Region:
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 13 to 24 inches expected.
* WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.