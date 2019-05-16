We are in a Weather Authority Alert in Western Montana for flooding and thunderstorms in the next few days.
The National Weather Service is warning of strong thunderstorms possible tonight in Western Montana and Central Northern Idaho.
The Missoula area is also under a flood warning, as the Clark Fork is expected to rise even higher into flood stage.
From the NWS:
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East southeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 49. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 24 to 29 mph becoming east southeast 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday
Showers. High near 55. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.